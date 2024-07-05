758 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $261.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $273.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.34.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

