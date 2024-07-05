759 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Marest Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $1,174,000. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 37,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 204.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.76 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.