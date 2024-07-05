868 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Acquired by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $322.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.10 and a fifty-two week high of $322.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.21.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.