A.G. BARR’s (BAG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 685 ($8.66) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of A.G. BARR to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.60) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 601.75 ($7.61).
A.G. BARR Stock Up 1.8 %
Insider Transactions at A.G. BARR
In other news, insider Stuart Lorimer bought 3,925 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 459 ($5.81) per share, with a total value of £18,015.75 ($22,787.44). In other news, insider Euan Sutherland bought 11,957 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 621 ($7.85) per share, with a total value of £74,252.97 ($93,919.77). Also, insider Stuart Lorimer bought 3,925 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 459 ($5.81) per share, for a total transaction of £18,015.75 ($22,787.44). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,100. Corporate insiders own 34.04% of the company’s stock.
A.G. BARR Company Profile
A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.
