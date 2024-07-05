A.G. BARR’s (BAG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 685 ($8.66) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of A.G. BARR to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.60) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 601.75 ($7.61).

Shares of LON BAG opened at GBX 610 ($7.72) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 595.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 559.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of £676.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,761.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. A.G. BARR has a 52-week low of GBX 452 ($5.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 637 ($8.06).

In other news, insider Stuart Lorimer bought 3,925 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 459 ($5.81) per share, with a total value of £18,015.75 ($22,787.44). In other news, insider Euan Sutherland bought 11,957 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 621 ($7.85) per share, with a total value of £74,252.97 ($93,919.77). Also, insider Stuart Lorimer bought 3,925 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 459 ($5.81) per share, for a total transaction of £18,015.75 ($22,787.44). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,100. Corporate insiders own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

