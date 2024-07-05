Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Gap Up to $8.80

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $9.20. Abacus Life shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 6,455 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABL shares. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on Abacus Life from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Abacus Life in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Abacus Life Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $571.49 million, a P/E ratio of 447.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter. Abacus Life had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.11%. Analysts predict that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abacus Life

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Abacus Life stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Quarry LP owned 0.08% of Abacus Life as of its most recent SEC filing.

Abacus Life Company Profile

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

