AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 2.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $3,229,888,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $499,955,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,796,000 after buying an additional 2,542,463 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in AbbVie by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,422,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,252,000 after buying an additional 2,390,239 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,415 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

Shares of ABBV opened at $163.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market cap of $289.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.43 and a 200-day moving average of $167.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

