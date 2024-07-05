Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Gap Up to $28.24

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.24, but opened at $28.99. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 56,756 shares trading hands.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $136,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.