ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Trading Down 2.6%

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15. Approximately 4,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 82,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

ABVX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABIVAX Société Anonyme presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,345,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,277,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,630,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 851,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after buying an additional 131,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

