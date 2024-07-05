abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Stock Price Down 44%

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report) traded down 44% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 46.40 ($0.59). 2,536,103 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 319% from the average session volume of 605,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.80 ($1.05).
abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78. The stock has a market capitalization of £134.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3,990.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.
abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from abrdn Diversified Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $1.42. This represents a dividend yield of 46.74%.
Insider Activity
About abrdn Diversified Income & Growth
Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
Further Reading
