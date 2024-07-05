abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Shares Up 0.7%

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.77). 437,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 895,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.60 ($0.77).

abrdn European Logistics Income Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £251.42 million, a PE ratio of -358.82, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.38.

Get abrdn European Logistics Income alerts:

abrdn European Logistics Income Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. abrdn European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,941.18%.

abrdn European Logistics Income Company Profile

abrdn European Logistics Income plc, together with its subsidiaries, invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn European Logistics Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn European Logistics Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.