Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.69

Shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 45817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Investors
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
Featured Stories
