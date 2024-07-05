Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.69

Shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 45817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85.

Get Abrdn Healthcare Investors alerts:

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Investors

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQH. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 732,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 292,920 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 209,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 46.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 177,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 56,521 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 1,108.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 34,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.