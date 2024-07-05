Accel Wealth Management Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,228.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 919,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 891,840 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,106,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 356,862 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,950,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,091,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,900,000 after purchasing an additional 261,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 217,445 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPIP opened at $25.36 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

