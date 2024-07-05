Accel Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 513,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after buying an additional 95,468 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 151,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 522,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after buying an additional 61,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,293,000 after buying an additional 2,211,266 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

CGDV stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $33.56.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

