Accel Wealth Management Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 42,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 68,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 23,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $156.71 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

