Accel Wealth Management Has $387,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $71.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $147.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Bank of America increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

