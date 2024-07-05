Accel Wealth Management Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 517,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 190,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,574,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,408,000 after buying an additional 67,258 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $48.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

