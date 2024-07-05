Accel Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 929.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,001 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.1% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 55,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $163.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.74 and its 200 day moving average is $159.22. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $169.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

