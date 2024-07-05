Acumen Capital Increases Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$175.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CJT. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$159.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$184.00 to C$182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$162.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$155.36.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$139.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$76.50 and a 52-week high of C$143.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$122.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$117.68.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$1.15. The business had revenue of C$231.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.80 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 4.4768237 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total value of C$199,875.00. Also, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$156,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,979 shares of company stock worth $2,442,315. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

