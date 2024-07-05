Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Singular Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

NYSE:AE opened at $26.90 on Thursday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $69.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.17. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $661.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Adams Resources & Energy will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.64% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

