Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Separately, Singular Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
View Our Latest Analysis on AE
Adams Resources & Energy Trading Up 1.1 %
Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.17. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $661.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Adams Resources & Energy will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.64% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.
Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adams Resources & Energy
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.