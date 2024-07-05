Advisor Resource Council Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advisor Resource Council cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Advisor Resource Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after buying an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after buying an additional 146,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $554.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $554.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $532.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

