Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Trading Down 50%

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 50% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. 1,796,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,916% from the average session volume of 89,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Africa Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09.

Africa Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It also holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.