Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

AGYS has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $104.02 on Thursday. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 38,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $3,501,268.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,654,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $887,194.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,552,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 38,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $3,501,268.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,136 shares in the company, valued at $131,654,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,935 shares of company stock valued at $67,375,071 over the last ninety days. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 38.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 8.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 159.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 369,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 346.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,527 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

