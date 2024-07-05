Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $3.18 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Akari Therapeutics worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

