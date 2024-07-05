Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 399,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,906,000 after acquiring an additional 119,636 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 54,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 24,310 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Alamo Group by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alamo Group by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Alamo Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 267,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,225,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $168.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.68. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.74 and a twelve month high of $231.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.01. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $425.59 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.25%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

