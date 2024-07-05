Albion VCT (LON:AAVC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $43.13

Shares of Albion VCT (LON:AAVC – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.13 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 41.75 ($0.53). Albion VCT shares last traded at GBX 42 ($0.53), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Albion VCT Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £56.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1,400.00 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 43.48.

Albion VCT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 1.12 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Albion VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6,666.67%.

Albion VCT Company Profile

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in information technology, healthcare technology, environmental sector and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking, and agriculture.

