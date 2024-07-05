Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Stock Price Up 14.8%

Shares of Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report) rose 14.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 35,163,891 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 32,815,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Alien Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.17. The firm has a market cap of £8.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.08.

About Alien Metals

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 90% owned Hancock Iron Ore Project located in Western Australia.

