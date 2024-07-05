Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Alliance Global Partners restated a neutral rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Shares of ALIM opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.62. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 53.49% and a negative net margin of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $915,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 396,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

