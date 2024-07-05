Alison Bauerlein Sells 10,497 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $65,186.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 402,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,673.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alison Bauerlein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Alison Bauerlein sold 13,066 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $70,817.72.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 12.42 and a current ratio of 13.01. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $9.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 39,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

