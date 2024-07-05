Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,485 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 289.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 976,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after acquiring an additional 725,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,020,000 after purchasing an additional 654,460 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,679,000 after purchasing an additional 505,101 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324,252 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

LNT opened at $50.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

