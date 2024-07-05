Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 353.6% in the 3rd quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 14,447,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262,075 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth $1,075,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637,418 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of PDD by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,960,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,068 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD opened at $137.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.63. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $164.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. On average, analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PDD

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.