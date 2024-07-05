Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 14,087 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $31,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,261,000 after buying an additional 1,488,791 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2,740.5% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 498,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 480,496 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $437,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,777.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $2,487,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,278.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,777.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,499 shares of company stock worth $7,866,511 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

