Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 3,265 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,607,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Ennis worth $32,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after acquiring an additional 53,211 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Ennis by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 31,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ennis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,830,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ennis in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Price Performance

EBF stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.41. Ennis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 10.11%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Ennis’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Featured Articles

