Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 93 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $149.49 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.99. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

