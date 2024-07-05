Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 88,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $491.04 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $491.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $458.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.27.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

