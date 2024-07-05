Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,677,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 204,057 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Mexico Fund were worth $32,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 155,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 15,317 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Mexico Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,618,000 after acquiring an additional 101,431 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Mexico Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 39,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $680,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard B. Vaughan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $33,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard B. Vaughan purchased 2,000 shares of The Mexico Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $33,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $116,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Vaughan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $70,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $128,210 over the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Mexico Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

The Mexico Fund Announces Dividend

The Mexico Fund stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

The Mexico Fund Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

