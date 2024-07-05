Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,464,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,552 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $30,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vale by 423.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VALE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of Vale stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $16.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. Equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

