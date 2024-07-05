Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.15% of Global Blue Group worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GB opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80. Global Blue Group Holding AG has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.30 million, a P/E ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Global Blue Group ( NYSE:GB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $114.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.38 million. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 61.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

