Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,740 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,196,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,784,000 after buying an additional 159,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,192,000 after buying an additional 101,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $111,980,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 995,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,602,000 after buying an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.78.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

