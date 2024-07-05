Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $29.85 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,859 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 49,064 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $29,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10,702.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $644,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,178,474,000 after purchasing an additional 987,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 552.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 791,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $234,729,000 after purchasing an additional 670,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.89.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.9 %

MCD opened at $250.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.32. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $180.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

