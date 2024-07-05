Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,630,212 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $31,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 517.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADX opened at $21.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.20. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $21.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

