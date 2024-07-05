Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,609 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Floor & Decor worth $32,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,518,000 after purchasing an additional 627,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 435.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,163,000 after purchasing an additional 531,574 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3,355.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,598,000 after buying an additional 431,718 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $42,114,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.62.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 0.9 %

Floor & Decor stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.75.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $192,375.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,543,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,473.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $192,375.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,620 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

