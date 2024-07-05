Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,491 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.11% of Aspen Aerogels worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after buying an additional 52,462 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,015,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 65,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

NYSE ASPN opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 2.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ASPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Aerogels

In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $82,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,280,426 shares in the company, valued at $288,590,011. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,280,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,590,011. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,379,526.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,640.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock worth $91,679,369 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

See Also

