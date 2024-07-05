Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 175,483 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,483 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $36,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

EFV stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.