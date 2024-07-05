Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 222,264 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 222,264 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $141.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.12.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

