Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 9,544 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,544 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.27% of Comfort Systems USA worth $30,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 18.6% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 173,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,218,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth about $898,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE:FIX opened at $311.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.15. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.89 and a 1 year high of $352.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.47.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

