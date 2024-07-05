Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 9,794 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Endava by 4,429.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAVA opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.22. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $81.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $221.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Endava in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

