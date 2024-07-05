Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 187.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.26. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $718.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.22.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $26,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,750 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,554 shares in the company, valued at $754,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

