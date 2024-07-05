Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). 954,223 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 924,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).
Alpha Growth Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £7.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.14, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.56.
Alpha Growth Company Profile
Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. It is also involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
