Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Hits New 52-Week High at $189.95

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $189.95 and last traded at $189.95, with a volume of 1151135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.86.

Alphabet Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at $415,941,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,288 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,053. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 9,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 38,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 112,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

