Amarillo National Bank Has $70.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Amarillo National Bank reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 13.1% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVV stock opened at $554.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $533.59 and a 200 day moving average of $511.72. The firm has a market cap of $478.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $554.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

